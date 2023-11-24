”If I will be going in any show I’ll play for myself not to show anything to anyone”, says Anjali Arora

Anjali

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who is recently making headlines on speculations for her wild card entry in bigg boss 17, is often seen being vocal about social and political aspects as well as commenting on the reality show putting forth her views on social media. 

However, the star was seen taking a stand for herself expressing her disregard on being tagged with a former co contestant from lock upp. Taking to her Instagram story Anjali stated, “If I will be entering any show, I will be going single on my own and on my merit not to prove or show anyone anything but to play for myself and for my fans and make my family proud. Speculations are alright but one has no right to tag me along with anyone. Be respectful and try refraining yourself by leaking such meaningless releases which overshadows someone’s hard work. Dear media it’s high time you’ll maintain peace not only with actions but with your words as well. 
Love and light 
Anjali”

Anjali was previously seen in reality show Lock Upp, she completed 4 dham Yatra at the age of 22. She is in cahoots to enter bigg boss 17 as wild card however we haven’t received any official confirmation about the same.

