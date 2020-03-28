If Siddharth Nigam were to STAR in an ACTION FILM...

News

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 08:53 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented actors of the small screens who has gained a lot of popularity at a young age. The actor is multi-talented and has proved himself in whatever he has done so far.

Siddharth enjoys a huge fan following on social media, all thanks to his dashing looks and wonderful Instagram posts, which are no less than a treat for his fans. We all know that Sid is a fitness freak and has a great physique. The actor sweats it out at the gym on a regular basis to keep himself fit. The actor recently shared a picture of himself on a poster of a James Bond movie. 

He asked his fans how would they rate him on his appeal if he were to star in an action film?

Take a look:

How much would you rate him on a scale of 1 to 10?   

