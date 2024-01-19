“If someone with such talent entered Bollywood, it would undoubtedly make waves”, says Zeenat Aman to contestant Adya Mishra on ‘Indian Idol 14’

Zeenat Aman

MUMBAI: This Saturday, nostalgia unfolds in the episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 14’, which will be ‘Celebrating Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman’ in the presence of the evergreen actress, Zeenat Aman. In a spectacular homage to the timeless icon, Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman will extensively talk about his legendary journey in the entertainment industry and express gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with him. Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher will be Judge Kumar Sanu and Host Hussain Kuwajerwala, who try their best to impress Zeenat in their own ‘andaaz!’

But it was Faridabad’s Adya Mishra, who sang ‘Dum Maro Dum’ from the 1971 movie, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ and compelled Zeenat Aman to compliment her, saying, “If someone with such talent entered Bollywood, it would undoubtedly make waves.” 

Zeenat Aman further spoke about Dev Anand and emphasized his unconventional approach to filmmaking. The episode not only celebrates the magic of Bollywood's golden era but also promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience, making it a must-watch episode.

Be sure to tune in to ‘Indian Idol 14’ this Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

