If we don’t get back to our feet, we will have to shell out from our savings: Aishwarya Sakhuja

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, recently shared that while many shows are being pulled off abruptly, Yeh Hai Chahatein is secure.

The actress shared, 'It is a tough question to tell people when the show will begin again. But it will begin. I think our industry will be the last industry to open once the lockdown is over because so many people are involved. We are hoping to be back by June. But nothing is confirmed.'

About financial insecurities, Aishwarya revealed, 'Honestly, we TV actors are part of shows which are long-drawn and then we are employed for 2-3 years. And then we end up taking a break and we go from project to project. As of now, many shows are put off-air without any final ending. Thankfully, Yeh Hai Chahtein is secure. But there are uncertainties as to when we will return. Right now, even to ask for the payment for the work we have done so far, it is embarrassing. Because everybody is going through a traumatic time. We don’t know if the budgets of the shows will be cut down, one don’t know what kind of market will open up for actors after this. So, ya all these uncertainties hai.'

'TV actors who are employed won’t find any financial instability. We are paid quite generously. But if we don’t get back to our feet, we will have to shell out from our savings. But there are so many people out there who don’t even have money for one meal,' she added further.

