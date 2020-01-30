If you can share your silence with someone, never let go: Ashish Sharma on celebrating his seventh anniversary with wife, Archana!

MUMBAI: Ashish Sharma is a talented television actor who has always tried to experiment with his characters.

Starting his career with Gunahon Ka Devta, he went on to project the role of Chandragupta Maurya and has also done projects in the likes of Rab Se Sohna Isshq, Rangrasiya, Siya Ke Ram, Prithvi Vallabh. As a participant in celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, he also proved his mettle there. Along with his stint on television, Ashish has also been a part of movies in the likes of Khejdi, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Zindagi Tere Naam, Allaha Udal, Jail and Fox to name a few.

Moving on to his personal life, Ashish tied the knot with television actress Archana Taide on this day (30 January) in 2013. Today marks their seventh marriage anniversary and Ashish took to social media to post a heartfelt message to her.

Ashish mentioned that seven years ago, Archana gave her nod to marry him. He also wrote that she compliments and completes him and that she is not only his wife but also his best buddy, travel partner, confidante, colleague and his partner in anything and everything.

Take a look at his post below:

Now isn’t that cute!!