If you have it, flaunt it with MTV Lockdown Stars in just 59 seconds!

MUMBAI: 59 seconds! Sirf 59 seconds hai tumhare pas; apna talent dikhane ke liye! Are you ready? If you have what it takes to make a lasting impact in a blink, here’s a chance to unleash the superstar in you. MTV presents Lockdown Stars, a one of a kind offering for its fans to showcase their talent, in just 59 seconds, while being at home.

Hosted and judged by the super gorgeous VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, MTV Lockdown Stars is a unique talent hunt show that gives you a chance to impress everyone with your talent but in less than a minute. All you need to do is upload a video of your performance on Instagram, tagging @MTVIndia with the hashtag, #MTVLockdownStars. Be it dancing, singing, cooking to mimicking and even standup comedy, if you know you can ace it in style, MTV Lockdown Stars has a place for you. The best entries shortlisted by Gaelyn along with MTV will get a chance to perform their acts in an hour-long LIVE event on Instagram as part of the final artist line-up, curated by MTV. The lucky winners will also win exciting prizes along with a chance to feature on MTV’s Instagram page.

On being a part of this venture, Gaelyn said, “Social distancing is giving all of us a chance to be more productive, getting back to old skills and also honing new ones. I feel it’s the best time to explore our talent and MTV Lockdown Stars provides a perfect platform to showcase it, while sitting at home. With this new initiative, I am hoping to witness some great performances and varied skill sets that our audience has and encourage the spirit of these superstars. Looking forward to an impressive bunch of talent and their stellar performances.”

Your 59 seconds begin in 3, 2, 1… So dance your heart out, hum to your favourite melodies or tickle the funny bone with a stand-up act, it’s time to show the world that you have it in you to be a complete superstar! Rise and shine with MTV Lockdown Stars and you never know, you might wake up to be the next social media sensation!