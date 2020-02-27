News

Ihana Dhillon bags a project opposite Navraj Hans

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Feb 2020 11:16 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps or movies.

Joining the league of actors venturing into music videos is gorgeous actress Ihana Dhillon. Ihana is known for her performances in projects like Hate Story 4 and Tiger.

According to our sources, Ihana has bagged a music video opposite Navraj Hans who will also be the singer of the project.

The song will be produced by Shahroz Ali Khan under the banner SAKF. The project will be directed by Aman Prajapat. Azad will be the music director as well as the lyricist of the song.

We couldn’t connect with the concerned people for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

