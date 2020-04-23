I'm now comfortable playing mythological characters : Seema Mishra

MUMBAI: Actress Seema Mishra seen in

Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein reveals about how she struggled initially in the show and now finds her comfortable for mythological series.

"It was terrifying for the first two days of the shoot.I remember doing 16-18 scenes in just 2 days without getting enough time to acclimatise with so many things.It was very difficult initially but I have now become quite comfortable with it," she said.

Seema says language spoken and to carry the costume in the show was challenging.

Seema added, "Shoots for such shows are challenging. As because of the specific language that is spoken in these shows. And carry the costume to get into the character. but now I'm fine with the language, the costume and all other things that come with a mythology."

She has earlier appeared in television shows like Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Kalash - Ek Vishwaas.