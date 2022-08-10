"I'm proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali," said Rupali Ganguly, known as Anupama, as Anupama tops ratings for over two years

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 13:20
"I'm proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali," said Rupali Ganguly, known as Anupama, as Anupama tops ratings for ov

MUMBAI :StarPlus's most loved family drama Anupama has been a huge success for over two years, garnering immense viewership and becoming the top-rated Hindi fiction show in India with its engaging storyline and stunning performances. The show aired in 2020 going on to achieve top TRP ratings week on week. It's been one of the most-watched shows on Indian television, demonstrating its tremendous success.

To mark this special occasion, the team had called for a celebration. This came as a chance to express gratitude for their dedication and loyalty. Post that, the team proceeded to the cake-cutting ceremony.

Talking about the show Rupali Ganguli say "Eternally thankful to you Rajan shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going."

She further said, "I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you."

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.

 

StarPlus Anupama Rupali Ganguli Deepa Shahi Kut Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada has been the talk of that town ever since it...
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
MUMBAI :COLORS' hit show 'Durga Aur Charu' is taking a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi...
Shehzada gets postponed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version to release on YouTube; KRK has THIS to say about it
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala...
Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
From Aditi Bhatia to Richa Rathore, check them out in sexy ruched dresses
MUMBAI :Fabric that is pleated, gathered or fluted to create a ripple like effect is a ruched dress. First seen in the...
Recent Stories
Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date
Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date

Latest Video

Related Stories
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles
Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
&TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan ropes in Gazal Sood to play Katori Singh, aka Kat
Gazal Sood steps into Aashna Kishore’s shoes to play ‘Kat’ in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
Roopam Sharma VOWS Revenge on Teri Meri Doriyaann co-star Himanshi Parashar; what happened?
Roopam Sharma VOWS Revenge on Teri Meri Doriyaann co-star Himanshi Parashar; what happened?
check what the actress had to say
Rohit Suchanti teases Bhagya Lakshmi Co-star Aishwarya Khare with This name; check what the actress had to say
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor to pass away before the leap
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor to pass away before the leap