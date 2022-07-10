Imlie 2: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens feel the show is following the path of the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge; expresses disappointment

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

In the latest episode, we saw that Atharva and Imlie get engaged and Atharva is again left in a messy state with having feelings for Cheeni.

According to the track, Atharva has fallen in love with Cheeni because he thinks that the poetry he loved and is his hook-line is written by her. When in fact, it is written by Imlie. He fell for her instantly and is now ready to marry her. This seems quite unrealistic. “Love at first sight” is a thing but wanting to marry without knowing much feels foolish.

The track also feels to be following the path of the Bollywood film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. In the film, Hrithik Roshan goes to a foreign country and keeps talking to Rani Mukherjee through email but when he gets back years later, he mistakes her for Kareena Kapoor. He falls in love with her and agrees to marry her. Later, when he finds out the truth, he starts to develop feelings for Rani Mukherjee and wishes to marry her.

The same thing is happening on the show. Atharva feels that the poem is written by Cheeni so he has fallen for her. He wishes to marry her at the moment. It is quite predictable that when and if he finds out the truth, he might fall for Imlie.

The netizens have expressed their views about this. Here is what they had to say:

Tanya Khandelwal: The track gained so much appreciation before the leap. The plot post leap feels unrealistic and on the similar tracks of the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The makers are not thinking out of the box and the narrative is taking unnecessary turns.

Smriti Ghosh: I understand that these shows are fictional but they should have some elements that the audience can feel connected with. The story is following the plot of the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge and it needs to do better. The era and audience needs have changed. The makers need to roll accordingly.

Kavya Mishra: I like watching romantic narratives but the confusion being shown with the turn of events is plain foolish. Yes, there is “love at first sight” but nobody agrees to marry someone within a heartbeat. On top of that, to follow the track of a film is something that needs to be rectified by coming up with better turn of events.

Sanya Bijhani: The thing that seems weird is that Atharva got so many opportunities to clear out things and let Imlie know the truth. I understand that one has to add drama to keep the show running. But this track needs to do better and it feels like watching Mujhse Dosti Karoge on the small screen.

