Imlie 2: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The netizens feel annoyed after the lead trio keep repeating the same phrases; say they need better dialogues

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Cheeni are all grown up.

In the latest narrative, we saw that Cheeni overhears that Atharva loves her and therefore decides not to marry Jatin. Atharva and Cheeni decide to meet later and Imlie again mistakes that Atharva wants to meet her.

There is a phrase that all three leads use in the show. Imlie keeps saying “mangal karo maiya” whenever she feels something is going wrong, Cheeni keeps saying “Cheeni is different” whenever she is talking about herself and Atharva keeps talking about “GS” which is abbreviation for “Gauri Shankar”. The netizens feel it is unnecessary and repetitive. They feel it gets annoying when they use it so many times in every episode.

Here is what they had to say:

Harshali Mehta: I have been following the show for a long time. The characters post leap need to do better with their dialogues. They keep repeating these phrases and it is getting to a point when it has gotten annoying. A couple of time sis understandable but why do they have to repeat it so many times.

Disha Parekh: I like the plot of the show but when the trio keeps repeating their phrases again and again, it feels unnecessary. The writers need to write better dialogues as it feels annoying when every episode has them so many times. They can express their views differently and don’t need such phrases.

Mitali Seth: I love the show and have been following the track ever since the beginning. The track post leap is good but the dialogues are not. Everyone’s dialogues, especially the phrases, feel so unrealistic and nonsensical. The phrases are absolutely unnecessary and there are much better ways to put your point forward.

Naina Singh: the makers need to take a better look at their dialogues. The narrative needs to feel of today’s era where we need smarter dialogues. The repetition of phrases is totally unnecessary and has become unnecessary.

It feels like the audience really wants the writers to write better dialogues and do justice to the standard the show has set.

