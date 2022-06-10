Imlie 2: AWW! Check out these new besties together on the set of the show

MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Cheeni respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up

The track is currently about Atharva and Imlie’s engagement. The two got engaged even though Atharva still loves Cheeni.

While it is all high-tension drama on-screen, it is all fun and laughter off-screen. Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie took to Instagram and shared a fun reel with her on-screen sisters Cheeni aka Seerat Kapoor and Preet Kaur aka Rupi. The trio can be seen re-creating a viral trend online and having a fun time on set between shots.

The fans are loving the track of the show and all the off-screen glimpses that the cast shares. The show has been doing really well and the track is loved by the audience. One of the reasons the show is so successful is also because of the great camaraderie the cast shared off-screen. It makes their chemistry better on-screen.

