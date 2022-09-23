Imlie 2: EXCLUSIVE! Actor James Ghadge to join the cast of Imlie 2

The new season seems to be gearing up for high tension drama. A new face is set to enter the cast of the show. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

ALSO READ: SAD! Imlie is a bad omen, says her grandmother; blames her for Imlie and Aryan’s death

As per sources, James Ghadge is set to enter the show as Ripu. There is not much known about his character but he is said to play a pivotal role.

James is an Indian child actor who has appeared in various television shows. With parts in series like Razia Sultan and Siya Ke Ram, he has made an impression on the viewers.

The plot seems to be taking interesting turns and the audience can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

Imlie Star Plus Cheeni Atharva Ruby Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Seerat Kapoor Mugdha TellyChakkar
