Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Cheeni hits Imlie in her face

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Meethi and Cheeni are all grown up.

ALSO READ: SAD! Imlie is a bad omen, says her grandmother; blames her for Imlie and Aryan’s death

In the latest episode, we saw that Imlie finds Parul and Atharva fights off the guy who betrayed Parul. We also saw Imlie developing feelings for Atharva.

The original season gained a lot of attraction and love. The new season is doing well but is in for a lot of expectations from the audience.

While it is all tense and drama on-screen, off-screen while shooting it looks all laughter. Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie recently took to Instagram and shared a fun behind the scenes video while shooting for a scene. In the video, we can see Cheeni and Imlie sleeping and Cheeni hits Imlie with a cushion as soon as Imlie wakes up.

Check it out here:

The track is gearing up for drama as we see Imlie developing feelings for Atharva while Atharva refuses to marry her and says that he likes Cheeni.

