Imlie 2: WHOA! Check out the cast as they prepare to audition for Indian Idol

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting.

We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Cheeni are all grown up.

In the latest narrative, we saw that Imlie and Atharva’s wedding is coming closer but Atharva has confessed his love for Cheeni. Cheeni has decided to trick him for money by pretending to be in love with him as well. On the other hand, Anu instigates Cheeni to sit in place of Imlie on the wedding day. Imlie still is unaware about all this and thinks that Atharva loves her.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Chini wants Atharva’s mehendi on her hand, plans something big?

While it is all high tension drama on-screen, it is all fun and laughter off-screen. One of the reasons the show is so successful is the off-screen camaraderie that the cast shares.

Recently, Mukesh aka Sundar took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of all the cast members trying to sing one by one. Everyone ended up laughing by hearing the others trying to sing. It looks super fun and hilarious.

Check it out here:

We can see everyone trying to sing a line but breaks out laughing. Some of the cast members might share a complicated relationship on-screen but they share a great rapport off-screen.

The show was immensely loved before leap and now also is amongst the top five but there is a certain sense of expectation.

ALSO READ: Will the old enmities between Mithi and Anu Chaturvedi be revoked during Imlie’s wedding ceremonies?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

