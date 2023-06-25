Imlie Actor Shaan Mishra: Some actors say yes to bold scenes to survive in the industry as sadly, they don’t get much work

MUMBAI: Bold scenes seem to have become an accepted norm in films and OTT. While some people have no issue with the same, there are others who feel this are going overboard these days. Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 actor Shaan Mishra points out that at times such scenes are often added to grab attention.

“The makers want more viewership and just to spice things up, they include bold scenes in the project. Sometimes it is a demand of the story and now people have made it a trend. Even if it's not necessary they include it. Technology plays a huge role in this. There are pros and cons of that. It’s good that the technology is growing and has made our work easier. We can now look up anything in seconds and be knowledgeable about it. However with technology, our upcoming generations have lost their limits. They don’t know how to stay within limits, behave with their parents. In the coming times, technology will become vast. There is no such solution for this; rather we should focus on the upbringing of the future generation and focus on their education as well so that they don’t go out of control,” he says.



There are actors who are not comfortable with too much skin show or doing intimate scenes on screen. Shaan is one of those who has no issue with it if it’s required in the story.



“If the script demands then it’s okay. Some actors do this to survive in the industry as sadly, they don’t get much work. They face difficulties to survive due to financial issues so they say yes to such scenes as they don’t have any options. But then there are still others who avoid doing such things until and unless it’s required,” he adds.



There was a time when flowers were shown to indicate intimacy on screen. People used to even change the channel when such scenes were shown to avoid awkwardness while watching it with family. All of that has changed now.



“Earlier makers used flowers because back then people used to watch movies along with their families. But now times have changed, and parents now are comfortable to talk to their kids about all these things and vice versa. I think it’s better for society. We have opened up but still there are many who still maintain a between themselves and their kids as they aren’t able to talk about all these things. Our future generation is very bold and blunt and are open to their parents as well as the society. Being friendly with your children is a good thing, but one should understand there is a limit for everything in life,” says the actor.