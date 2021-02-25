Like Imlie, actress Sumbul Tauqeer Khan was also raised by a SINGLE PARENT post her mother and father’s divorce

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Imlie is winning the hearts of the audience. The show is doing pretty well on the BARC charts and has been securing a place in the TOP 5 most viewed shows on television across the channels.

The show has young actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan essaying the titular role.

The show has young actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan essaying the titular role. In the show, Imlie hails from a small village named Pagdandiya wherein she was single-handedly raised by her mother Mithi.

Well, in real-life also, Sumbul was raised by a single parent. Sumbul was merely six years old when her parents decided to separate. Post-divorce, Sumbul and her younger sister Saniya have been staying with their father.

In a chat, Sumbul said, “We had a cordial relation with our mother back in Delhi. However, now that we’ve shifted our base to Mumbai, we’re not much in touch. I met my mother last year though.”

When asked if the experience of being raised by a single parent was difficult or different, Sumbul was quick to answer. She said, “I think it was different but not difficult at all. My father managed to give the love of both the parents to me and my sister and also took all the responsibilities on his own shoulders. Although, I feel it was difficult for my father as he had to wake us up early in the morning, dress us for school, make breakfast, pack tiffin, clean the house and then head for his own work. It has been hectic for him, for sure, but he did it all with a smile on his face and love in his heart.”

