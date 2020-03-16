Imlie: Amazing! Netizens praise Cheeni for the romantic #AryLie Moment

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

In the current track, we will see that Imlie fails to arrest Malini as the suspect for being a terrorist. On the other hand, Aryan stands in the favour of Imlie, and then later on Malini asks for an apology from Imlie. Imlie apologises to her, and then Malini makes her understand she won’t be able to change Aryan, this office, and the entire nation.

Also, we will see Cheeni using a slingshot on Aryan's foot. He loses balance and gets dashed with the table on which Imlie was standing. Consequently, she loses her balance and thus both of them fall down in a romantic way.

Imlie is loved by the audience. There are various fan clubs dedicated to the show and the actors where they shower a lot of love and support on them.

Now we came across a romantic moment between Aryan and Imlie wherein Cheeni played a great role.

Cheeni’s contribution has indeed stolen everyone’s heart and thus netizens took to their social media handle and praised her a lot.

There is no doubt that Aryan and Imlie are one of the most loved and admired on-screen couples and the fans love to see their chemistry.

They have become one of the iconic pairs on television. The duo is addressed by the ship name #AryLie

