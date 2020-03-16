Imlie: Amazing! Netizens praise Cheeni for the romantic #AryLie Moment

Imlie is the most loved and celebrated show on television and now we came across a romantic moment between Aryan and Imlie wherein Cheeni played a key role.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:13
Imlie: Amazing! Netizens praise Cheeni for the romantic #AryLie Moment

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

Also read: Imlie: What! Imlie fails to arrest Malini; Aryan stands in support of the former

In the current track, we will see that Imlie fails to arrest Malini as the suspect for being a terrorist. On the other hand, Aryan stands in the favour of Imlie, and then later on Malini asks for an apology from Imlie. Imlie apologises to her, and then Malini makes her understand she won’t be able to change Aryan, this office, and the entire nation.

Also, we will see Cheeni using a slingshot on Aryan's foot. He loses balance and gets dashed with the table on which Imlie was standing. Consequently, she loses her balance and thus both of them fall down in a romantic way.

Imlie is loved by the audience. There are various fan clubs dedicated to the show and the actors where they shower a lot of love and support on them.

Now we came across a romantic moment between Aryan and Imlie wherein Cheeni played a great role.

Have a look!

Also read: Imlie: Exclusive! Imlie gets pregnant again, how will Aryan react?

Cheeni’s contribution has indeed stolen everyone’s heart and thus netizens took to their social media handle and praised her a lot.

There is no doubt that Aryan and Imlie are one of the most loved and admired on-screen couples and the fans love to see their chemistry.

They have become one of the iconic pairs on television. The duo is addressed by the ship name #AryLie

How excited are you about this moment?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Big Boss 16: Exclusive! After Munawar Faruqui, Uttaran actress Tina Dutta becomes the confirmed contestant on the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
MUMBAI: Just weeks away from the release of the much-awaited Bollywood film, Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday...
TORTURE ALERT! Yash's torturous side to leave Jasmine shivering in fear in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
FANS VERDICT! 'We are ready for AbhiRa 2.0', Netizens say evil eyes off as they welcome their favourite couple post leap with a heavy heart in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Lakshmi is all set to expose Malishka, Ayush supports her
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through
MUMBAI: Vihan Verma is currently seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor is seen playing the role of...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor tastes the traditional south Indian meal in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna
Latest Video