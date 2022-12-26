Imlie and Udaariyaan have maintained their image in the eyes of their fans, Here’s the reason why

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up. The latest plot has been about Atharva and Imlie’s life post marriage. Atharva still loves Chini and she is constantly trying to create issues between Atharva and Imlie.

On the other hand, the audience is enthralled by the cast of Udaariyaan’s superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta left the show as their characters died in the show but Isha Malviya and Rohit Purohit among others have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance.

Surely things change a lot when the main leads of the show change and it becomes a major responsibility for the new leads to take the show on their shoulders and impress the audience who actually demand to see more of the old characters.

Be it Imlie or Udaariyaan, in both the shows, the new star cast have not just impressed but have made the viewers crazy in love with their performances.

In Udaariyaan, the chemistry between Nehmat and Ekam was so perfect that people saw Fatejo in them. Later in the episodes, the viewers witnessed that it’s not all happy and cheerful but the actors can really pull off any scene. There was a tsunami of appreciation for Ekam and Nehmat’s performance where they were shown broken in love and pain.

When it comes to Imlie, things are similar as the old cast of the show made a deep mark on it’s audience but things changed with the new star cast and even though there was a doubt whether they would be able to pull-off their roles, they really gave confidence to the characters, showing the viewers that even though the old stars have left the show, it’s still worth the watch.

Megha, Karan and Seerat have already made their entry into the audience’s hearts and are ready to rule. The storyline has also been very supportive in case of Udaariyaan and Imlie as the actors got to show their skills.

Just like Fatejo, the viewers saw Aditya-Imlie’s in Imlie and Atharva and it’s just amazing to watch Atharva’s chemistry with Imlie. We definitely cannot ignore Seerat here as she is such a shadow of Malini, a character that was so well written.

We hope that the show keeps doing well.

Which show are you a fan of and Why?

