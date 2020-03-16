Imlie: Aww! Check out the times that Aryan has made Imlie feel special

Aryan and Imlie are considered as one of the iconic couples of television and the two have a great chemistry with each other and have many fan clubs to their name where the fans shower a lot of love and support on them.
imlie-ayan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and they put their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to themselves and they shower a lot of love and support on them.

We came across a fan made video where one can see the different scenes of Aryan praising Imlie and making her feel special where he keeps talking about her beauty and the chemistry and connection they share is so cute and real.

Imlie and Aryan’s chemistry is loved by the audiences and they are considered one of the iconic couples of television.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 17:39

