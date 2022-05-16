Imlie : Aww! Fahmaan Khan's special gesture for Imlie will melt your hearts

Fahmaan and Imlie are two most loved on screen couples and the fans love to watch their chemistry. We came across a video where one can see Fahmaan’s special gesture for Sumbul.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 08:56
FAHMAAN-SUMBUL

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Arpita’s marriage and how Imlie is trying to bring Sundar and Arpita together but Aryan is against her and he is against the proposal as he feels that Sundar is not right for his sister and he is against Imlie in this decision.

The audience loves the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan and they are considered one of the most iconic pairs of television, and in no time her love story from Aditya was replaced by Aryan.

These days, the audience is enjoying the romance track between Imlie and Aryan, and as per the new promo of the show, Imlie will get pregnant and Aryan will leave her and go.

One of the reasons why their chemistry looks so real is because of the friendship and camaraderie they share off – screen and that we have seen in BTS videos that the stars share on their social media account.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it where the fans bestow a lot of love and care on them.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Now we cam across a video where one can see the special gesture of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan for Sumbul aka Imlie.

In the video one can see how the two had a night shoot and then Fahmaan drops Imlie back home  though he is so sleepy he takes the effort of dropping her back home and one can see how tired both the stars are and how sleepy Fahmaan is and Imlie is seen telling everyone that pack up just happened and how tired and exhausted they are.

Well, there is no doubt that the actors are working hard and the result is shown and no wonder the show is in the top 5 shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News TellyChakkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
4
Love
6
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 08:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Hina Khan looks GORGEOUS in sheer corset, dramatic cape worth Lakh at the UK Film Festival
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in both television shows and films and has an...
Kya Baat Hain! From owning a luxurious collection of cars to a plush apartment, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan lives life king size
MUMBAI: Television's handsome star Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama...
Shocking! Bengali actress Pallavi Dey found hanging from the ceiling fan; family alleges foul play; police question live-in partner
MUMBAI: The sudden and untimely demise of Bengali actress Pallavi Dey has left everyone in shock.The actress, who was...
Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor gets massively trolled over her recent public appearance in shorts; netizens says 'maa baap ke adbhut sanskar dikhai de rahe hain'
MUMBAI: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, is no doubt winning the hearts of fans with her sizzling looks on...
OMG! Paresh Rawal will do Hera Phera 3 for THIS whopping amount, deets inside
MUMBAI: The cult comedy Hera Pheri has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Fans of this movie are...
Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Recent Stories
hina
WOW! Hina Khan looks GORGEOUS in sheer corset, dramatic cape worth Lakh at the UK Film Festival
Latest Video