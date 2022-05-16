Imlie : Aww! Fahmaan Khan's special gesture for Imlie will melt your hearts

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Arpita’s marriage and how Imlie is trying to bring Sundar and Arpita together but Aryan is against her and he is against the proposal as he feels that Sundar is not right for his sister and he is against Imlie in this decision.

The audience loves the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan and they are considered one of the most iconic pairs of television, and in no time her love story from Aditya was replaced by Aryan.

These days, the audience is enjoying the romance track between Imlie and Aryan, and as per the new promo of the show, Imlie will get pregnant and Aryan will leave her and go.

One of the reasons why their chemistry looks so real is because of the friendship and camaraderie they share off – screen and that we have seen in BTS videos that the stars share on their social media account.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it where the fans bestow a lot of love and care on them.

Now we cam across a video where one can see the special gesture of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan for Sumbul aka Imlie.

In the video one can see how the two had a night shoot and then Fahmaan drops Imlie back home though he is so sleepy he takes the effort of dropping her back home and one can see how tired both the stars are and how sleepy Fahmaan is and Imlie is seen telling everyone that pack up just happened and how tired and exhausted they are.

Well, there is no doubt that the actors are working hard and the result is shown and no wonder the show is in the top 5 shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

