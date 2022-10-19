Imlie : Aww! Gaurav Mukesh misses Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh as he shares a nostalgic photo from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The show has taken a 20 year leap where now the story revolves around Chenni and Imlie and the complexity surrounding them.

The new story revolves around the story of Chenni, Artharva and Imlie and how their love story is complicated.

The days the story focuses on Imlie and Atharva’s wedding and how Chenni is trying her best to ruin the wedding.

Though the fans have accepted the new cast they do miss watching Sumbul and Fahmaan on the show the characters Imlie and Aryan has become household names and today they have a massive fan following.

The two were considered as one of the iconic couples of television and the audience do miss watching them on screen.

Seems like not only the fans but also the cast of the show miss the old cast as Gaurav Mukesh who essays the role of Sundar in the serial shared a throwback picture with Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh and captioned the photo says “Memories”

Well, there is no doubt that the old cast is missed but slowly the audience are getting used to the new cast and story of the show.

