Imlie: Big Twist! Imlie and Atharva’s major hit and miss

MUMBAI : The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor joined in as Imlie and Chini respectively, while Karan Vohra plays Atharva. Their story has been loved by the audience and recently, went forward 5 years with Atharva living with Kairi, his and Imlie’s daughter. Imlie refuses to believe that her daughter is no more and continues to search for her.

The show is about to witness some high-voltage drama.

We saw how Imlie brought Dhairya and his mother in the family and this brought in a lot of chaos at home with Devika upset and angry. Atharva felt betrayed and left home in rage.

Later, Imlie finds out that his car fell off and exploded. However, she was not ready to accept that her husband is no more and was devastated. On the other hand, after a short leap, Imlie is seen having progressed in her pregnancy and is close to delivering the baby. However, she was told that her child was dead when born.

The story moved 5 years ahead, Imlie rushes to the police station once again to ask the officers if they have news on her daughter. When they refuse, claiming that her daughter is dead for years, Imlie adamantly asks them to keep the search on. Atharva is with Chini and Kairi, he reveals how he saw that the family favoured Dhairya and seemed to have forgotten him.

Now in the upcoming track we will see Atharva and Imlie will go through another hit and miss as Imlie is trying to save a woman, who is in labour and they will both be on the same street.

