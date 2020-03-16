Imlie: Check out the passionate moments between Aryan and Imlie as their love story comes to an end

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.



The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.



These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.



But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.



Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.



The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.



These days the track of the show is gripping as Imlie met with an accident and she has lost her baby. Aryan would blame her and they would, unfortunately, get separated.



Now the fans are heartbroken with the track and feel that the story is unfair but they love the chemistry between the two actors.



The two have a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them and one of the fan clubs made collages of their romantic moments and showed the sizzling chemistry they had.



Though they are disappointed that the love story would be coming to an end, the pictures are a collection of all the lovey-dovey moments between Aryan and Imlie.



This will defiantly break the hearts of the fans as they would miss the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.



Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul share great chemistry and that is seen on screen and the audience considers them as one of the iconic on-screen couples.



