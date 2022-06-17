Imlie: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a picture with Fahmaan Khan to celebrate as the show hits a milestone

Imlie: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a picture with Fahmaan Khan to celebrate as the show hits a milestone

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 19:38
Imlie: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a picture with Fahmaan Khan to celebrate as the show hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the storyline is focusing on Imlie being pregnant. Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. That’s when their relationship would come to an end.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on screen.

Now, the show has hit a milestone as it has completed 500 episodes. The cast of the show is excited and happy.

There is no doubt that the show is loved by the audience and no wonder it is doing well on the TRP charts.

Sumbul, who essays Imlie in the show, shared a photo along with Fahmaan and captioned the photo saying, "Congratulations 500 episode complete."

In a few months, the show has gone through a lot of ups and downs, where we did see Gashmeer quitting. Manasvi Vashist had replaced him, but he also quit owing to his role not leading anywhere.

(ALSO READ: Nima Denzongpa: Scary! Nima and Manya are out in the middle of the night to find out who is responsible for all the scary incidents in the house )

Post that, Fahmaan, who essays the role of Aryan, became the face of the show. Aditya and the Tripathi family vanished from the show.

Well, even after going through a lot, the show has sustained and completed 500 episodes.

In the upcoming episode, there are going to be a lot of twists and turns, which will keep the audience gripped to the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read; Nima Denzongpa: Scary! Nima and Manya are out in the middle of the night to find out who is responsible for all the scary incidents in the house)

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 19:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sirf Tum: Sad! Suhani desolate over her situation, Ranveer agrees to marry Riya
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! After Prachi, Rhea to get pregnant with Ranbir's kid?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gets this beautiful surprise from her hubby Rahul Nagal on their 7-month anniversary
Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.  She is known for her performance in shows such as...
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines...
Hilarious! Did Anil Kapoor ask for 400 takes for this JugJugg Jeeyo scene?
MUMBAI: Jug Jugg Jeeyo is garnering quite the buzz since its first full-length trailer arrived. The film, backed by...
SHOCKING REVELATION! Samar reveals Kinju's true love; it's not Toshu
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar
Latest Video