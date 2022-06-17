Imlie: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares a picture with Fahmaan Khan to celebrate as the show hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the storyline is focusing on Imlie being pregnant. Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. That’s when their relationship would come to an end.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on screen.

Now, the show has hit a milestone as it has completed 500 episodes. The cast of the show is excited and happy.

There is no doubt that the show is loved by the audience and no wonder it is doing well on the TRP charts.

Sumbul, who essays Imlie in the show, shared a photo along with Fahmaan and captioned the photo saying, "Congratulations 500 episode complete."

In a few months, the show has gone through a lot of ups and downs, where we did see Gashmeer quitting. Manasvi Vashist had replaced him, but he also quit owing to his role not leading anywhere.

Post that, Fahmaan, who essays the role of Aryan, became the face of the show. Aditya and the Tripathi family vanished from the show.

Well, even after going through a lot, the show has sustained and completed 500 episodes.

In the upcoming episode, there are going to be a lot of twists and turns, which will keep the audience gripped to the show.

