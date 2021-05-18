Imlie crew members double up as extras in the shoot

MUMBAI: With restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, many shows are being shot in Hyderabad, Silvassa, Agra, and other cities.

As Imlie was relocated to Hyderabad, the makers had to shoot with limited number of people. Apart from the main actors, the team had to shoot with a less number of people as well. During a recent action sequence, director Atif Khan revealed in a series of tweets that several channel members doubled up as extras in the show.

He played a cameo also. The sequence had Aditya looking for Imlie at a lodge and then he gets attacked by Satyakam’s men. The director shared, who played which role in this episode.

While the supervising producer played a visitor at the lodge, the editor played one of Satyakam’s goons in the episodes. Director Atif did hand modelling while holding Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) at gun point.

He called it a team effort. Take a look at the tweets.

Meet #imlie fighting team !!!! In order of appearance .... sandesh ( our supervising producer) pic.twitter.com/qnWCfur0Zj — Atif Khan (@atifcam) May 17, 2021

And last!!! I am holding the Gun... indeed a team effort... #imlie pic.twitter.com/1utjVCOL6a — Atif Khan (@atifcam) May 17, 2021

The show, which is a remake of Bengali TV soap ‘Ishti Kutum’, has been doing exceptionally well on the TRP charts. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie) and Mayuri Deshmukh (Malini) in the lead roles.

The team has been shooting in Ramoji City.

