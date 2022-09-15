Imlie: CUTE! Little Cheeni and Anu share a beautiful moment as it is Cheeni's last day on set

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ hit show Imlie just wrapped up the shoot for its 1st season. The fans are expressing their sadness about not being able to see the amazing chemistry of Aryan and Imlie anymore. The leads Sumbul and Fahmaan share a great bond off-screen as well.

Even the cast members have been expressing their gratitude towards the show and sadness about leaving because of the leap.

Keva Shefali aka little Cheeni also wrote a heartfelt message about leaving the show.

Recently, Jyoti Gauba aka Anu Chaturvedi shared a very cute video with Keva while it’s her last day on set. The two can be seen sharing a beautiful moment together.

Check out the video here:

The show is all set for a leap with fresh plot and new characters. Except for Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie, we will be seeing all fresh faces. The audience can’t wait to see what will happen post leap on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.