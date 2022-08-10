Imlie: Exclusive! 'I don’t pay attention to trolls as they don’t deserve any attention and I am least active on social media' - Karan Vohra as he talks about being part of Imlie, social media and more

 Imlie has taken a 20-year leap where a completely new star cast has joined in and Tellychakkar got in touch with the lead actor on the show and asked him how was his experience on working on the first day and his views on social media.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples on television.

Though the fans would miss Fahmaan and Sumbul they are excited about the new track in Imile.

But now, season 1 has come to an end and the serial has taken a 20-year leap where a completely new star cast has been locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads of the show where he is seen essaying the character of Agastya.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how was his experience on working on the first day and his views on social media.

How was your experience working on the first day?

The first day of the show was fabulous. We were shooting outdoors in film city itself and there was a DJ, performing on stage with the entire crowd, dancing and hopping from one place to another and it was super fun.

Did you watch any episodes from the previous season before you began shooting?

I haven’t watched any episode as I wanted to go in with a fresh mind on the sets of the show.

What is your take on social media, considering it’s a very important part of being an actor, where you get love from the fans and at the same time, trolling takes place, where you need to face hate, so how do you deal with it?  

It’s a phase, they will come and adjust to it, There are good and bad people where some are there for trolling while some give you that love and support and I don’t give attention to any of the trolls as they are not worth it. I am a very non-active person on social media and I don’t post that often.

Well, the fans are excited to see Karan Vohra in the show with a new story in Imlie Season 2.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

