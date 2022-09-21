Imlie : Exclusive! Karan Vohra reveals how he bagged the show and what were the challenges he faced while playing the role

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples of television.

But now the season 1 has come to an end and the serial has taken a 20 year leap where a completely new star cast has been locked in.

Though the fans would miss Fahmaan and Sumbul they are excited for the new track in Imile.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads of the show where he would be essaying the character of Agastya.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how he bagged the show and if he was nervous about coming on board for the show.

How did you bag the show? Did you go through some auditions or did you get a call from the production?

I followed the auditions and the process, where I gave a mock test. The day I gave my mock test is the day they told me I was selected for the show and then I flew down from Delhi. Since last week I have been in Mumbai and it’s been one week since I have been shooting for the show.

Were you nervous before signing the show since it's Imlie Season 2 and the previous season has done wonders and it’s among the top 5 shows when it came to TRP ratings?

Firstly I was very excited to be part of avStar Plus show as it's the number one channel and it's a reputed show with such a good production house like Four Lions, plus the show is having such good TRP ratings. I was nervous as I was making a comeback post my show Krishna Chali London, which went off the air in 2019 and getting back to the set was something I was a bit nervous about.

With my previous episode also I had come in between like a season 2 so the nervousness wasn’t there as much.

What were the challenges you faced while playing this role?

The reason I wasn’t taking any scripts was that I was getting the same character to play as my previous show and the monotony was there. I wanted to switch but wasn’t getting the right roles, but then luckily this role came to me and it was perfect as it was something different where I play a musician and especially a DJ and what helped me was that my brother is also a DJ. So I took a lot of tips from him. It’s challenging at the first but the creative team and the director is helping me and getting the best out of me. At the end it’s a teamwork.

Well, the fans are excited to see Karan Vohra in the show with a new story in Imlie Season 2.

