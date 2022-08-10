Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Chaitrali Gupte got together with co-star Anuradha and shared a hilarious video on virtual liking and how dangerous it can be when you don’t actually see the person, or maybe, Hear the person!

Check out!

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars have developed such deep bonds!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Chini is ready for her date with Arto and Atharva and Imlie prepare for his date, where Imlie asks him to meet Chini and he buys gifts for Chini that are actually Imlie’s favorites.

Imlie is suspicious about why is he not eager to meet Chini and knows he will have to face it all alone. Arto meets Chini and she tries to manipulate him.

Later, Imlie overhears Chini’s conversation and slaps her when she claims that she is simply fooling Atharva and Imlie.

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar