Imlie fame Chaitrali Gupte shares the Woes of Virtual Dating, check out

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that Chaitrali Gupte got together with co-star Anuradha and shared a hilarious video on virtual liking and how dangerous it can be when you don’t actually see the person, or maybe, Hear the person!

Meanwhile on Imlie, We see that Chini is ready for her date with Arto and Atharva and Imlie prepare for his date, where Imlie asks him to meet Chini and he buys gifts for Chini that are actually Imlie’s favorites.

Imlie is suspicious about why is he not eager to meet Chini and knows he will have to face it all alone. Arto meets Chini and she tries to manipulate him.

Later, Imlie overhears Chini’s conversation and slaps her when she claims that she is simply fooling Atharva and Imlie.

