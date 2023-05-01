Imlie fame Hetal Yadav gets Pranked on the sets?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Hetal Yadav is one of the members of the talented cast of Imlie and seems like her attempt at a popular reel trend was failed by the other members!

Check it out!

While we feel sad for Hetal as the other members didn’t cooperate for the desired reel, we found it absolutely hilarious and applaud the actress’s creativity!

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie is on a mission to be more productive in life and has joined Bhaskar Times as an intern and is even trying to help Atharva leave his habit of drinking.

He forces him to make healthier choices but Atharva is too hurt with the loss of Chini and indulges in alcohol often.

Somehow, they both end up getting drunk and even in the drunken stupor, Imlie manages to save Atharva’s life and he defends her in front of the entire family when Imlie is berated for getting drunk.

