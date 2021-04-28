Imlie fame Mayuri Deshmukh talks about her character Malini and if she will ever turn negative

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders on the small screen ever since the beginning.

Imlie has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with its amazing storyline.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh play the lead roles on the show.

We all know how Imlie and Aditya's lives changed forever after they were forcefully married at gunpoint.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Malini to play her evil mind games against Aditya-Imlie's union

The story has witnessed several twists and turns ever since Imlie and Aditya's marriage.

Aditya also hid the truth of his marriage with Imlie from Malini.

While the truth is out now and their lives have become extremely complicated.

The viewers have seen how Malini's character has changed after learning about Imlie and Aditya's marriage.

Since Aditya is now stuck between Imlie and Malini, the love triangle will bring several twists to the story.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mayuri who spoke about her character Malini and how it has changed over time.

On being asked Mayuri if her character will turn negative, she said, ''No, Malini doesn't have that hatred for Imlie. The makers haven't kept that negative zone for any character in Imlie. The show is very clear about it. Everybody is reacting according to situations.''

Mayuri further added, ''Malini has reacted how any sweet and sensible lady will react to the situation. There was no question about going into a grey zone.''

The actress further said, "The viewers have not predicted that Malini would turn negative in fact, they understood my character and respected how it turned out to be.''

Lastly, when Mayuri was quizzed that what if the makers make her character turn negative, she said, ''She will turn a bit grey on a human level but not out-and-out negative. And if it turns, it's a daily soap, one cannot predict what will happen next.''

Well said, Mayuri!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Aditya recklessly looks for Imlie; the latter comes to Malini’s rescue