Imlie fame Suraj Sonik bags Mahesh Pandey's Arjun Pandit as the male protagonist   

The ace producer Mahesh Pandey's upcoming show is titled 'Arjun Pandit'. The show will reportedly air on a new channel titled Azaad TV is soon going to hit our TV screens.

Now, according to our reliable sources we have learnt that actor Suraj Sonik has reportedly bagged the show.

Suraj Sonik will portray the role of one of the three protagonist brothers on the show.

The actor is a popular face in the television circuit having been an integral part of shows like Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein to name a few.

Just like the producer's last show Gupta Brother, this show too is based on the story and struggles of three brothers.

Apart from being a producer, Mahesh Pandey is also a writer and director. He's known for penning many popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, Vidya. His recent show Gupta Brother- Chaar Kuware Gangaa Kinaare was a major hit on Star Bharat.

