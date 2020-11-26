Imlie is a 'himmat waali ladki', says Sumbul Touqueer on her new show Imlie 

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting insight into the life of Celebrities for you! We know what our avid readers love to read and our diligent scribes are committed to bringing that to you.

Imlie is a daily soap series on Star Plus starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer in lead roles.

Imlie is a daily soap series on Star Plus. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum. Produced by 4 Lions Films, it stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Prabhakar playing the lead roles.

Imlie, who says 'Gaon Ke Hai Gawar Nahi', is a simple village girl with simple dreams. Gashmeer Mahajani who is a journalist shares a lovely time with Imlie in the village. Unfortunately, both Imlie and Gashmeer get trapped when it rains hard at midnight. They take shelter inside a hut and when the villagers find them, they misunderstand their relation.

The show looks promising with its unique characters and storyline and it would be interesting to see how Imlie comes out of this problem.

Tellychakkar recently got into a candid conversation with Sumbul Touqueer about her character in Imlie, the actress says, '' Imlie is gaon ki pyaari si ladki, she is a very ambitious girl and wants to give the world's happiness to her mother. She doesn't have a father and so she feels it's her duty to always take care of her mother. She a himmat waali ladki, has a gutsy streak to her and always raises her voice against any injustice around her.''

On what drew her towards the role and why she took it up, '' The pureness of the character drew me towards Imlie. Anybody can learn a lot from her as no matter whatever the situation is Imlie is always happy and looking for solutions. In spite of coming from a backward region, she has her aims high and remains positive. I immediately connected to her character and felt that her story needs to be told.''

Well, Imlie is surely inspiring and it would be exciting to see How will Imlie live her life in this unwanted relation? And how will Aditya manage his life?

