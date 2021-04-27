Imlie : This is how Malini will commit suicide, Imlie and Aditya in utter shock!

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and it always features in top shows in terms of TRP.

The audiences love the fun banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Malini. They also like the chemistry between Imile and Aditya.

These days, the track is quite interesting as Malini has vague doubts about Imlie, but Imlie and Aditya's reality has not been revealed to her yet and soon their truth will be out.

Now the upcoming track of the serial is going to be quite interesting as Malini will come to know about Imile and Aditya’s marriage will be shocked to know their reality and will be taking an extreme step.

In the coming episodes, one would see Malini will be wearing her bridal dress and she would then commit suicide by cutting her wrists.

Aditya and Imlie will be shocked to see her in this state and would rush her to the hospital.

The plot will get interested as now Imlie and Aditya will be in a fix and would be their next step will be interesting to watch if Aditya and Imle will stay together or will get separated.

