"Imlie: Karan Vohra takes a break from Imlie; Check out what he is up to"

Karan Vohra plays the role of Atharva on the show and the fans love his performance. He recently shared a glimpse where it looks like he has taken a break. Check out what he is up to.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 15:03
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top-most shows and the audience loves the track of the show. The people are loving the chemistry between Imlie and Atharva. They recently even gave them a ship name AthLie.

Karan Vohra plays the role of Atharva on the show and the fans love his performance. Lately in the plot, he has even shown his emotional side and the fans are loving every bit of it.

The actors share glimpses on their social media accounts frequently and the fans love it when they get to see their favourite celebs off-screen too.

It looks like Karan has taken a short break from Imlie as recently he took to his Instagram and shared a nice cozy glimpse enjoying the Delhi winters. We all know how freezing it gets in Delhi in winter. He can be seen enjoying a hot cup of tea and is all smiles while at it.

Check it out here:

Karan is being loved as Atharva and the show is doing really well. The show is always amongst the top five and the audience loves the track. According to the latest plot, Imlie tells Chini she doesn’t care anymore about Atharva and that Chini should now focus on her marriage more than Imlie’s life. Chini is intimidated by Imlie after this.On the other hand, Anu will provoke Chini to make Imlie more miserable.

Karan made his acting debut with Zindagi Ki Mehek, portraying Shaurya Khanna. He later portrayed Dr. Veer Sahay in Krishna Chali London opposite Megha Chakraborty. In 2021, he portrayed ACP Raghav Shastri in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 15:03

