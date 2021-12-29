Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie’s hard work behind this special dance sequence on the show

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Aditya and Malini’s wedding and how Imlie and Aryan are covering the event, though she is heartbroken.

One of the reasons the serial is successful is because of the camaraderie between the star cast.

As we know, these days, the track of the show is focusing on Aditya and Malini’s wedding, and during the episode, Imlie had to put up a lot of dance performances.

ALSO READ : Imlie: Love Triangle! Not Aditya, but Imlie tries to prove herself to Aryan)

Now, we came across a few BTS videos from the sets of the show where Sumbul aka Imlie is rehearsing for her dance, and the hard work and dedication she has put in is commendable.

In the video, Sumbul forgets a step and is seen getting irritated as she needs to give a retake. She looks tired and exhausted but still gives an amazing performance and nails the dance.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul's hard work and dedication are seen in the video. No wonder the audience appreciates her performance in the serial.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Shocking! Aditya refuses to marry Malini; the latter lashes out at him )