Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan fulfills this challenge on the sets of the show; Sumbul becomes his biggest support

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie as they have been separated and how Chenni is trying to bring them together.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie that the co-stars share off-screen and that’s what is showing on the screen.

Now we came across a BTS video, where Fahmaan is seen carrying Imlie on his back. Either he was shooting for a scene or doing a challenge. No matter what the reason was one can see his effort and hard work in the video. It is not easy to carry someone on the back and walk, but these guys nailed the act.

Well, there is no doubt that actors are very hardworking, and what the audience gets to see is the result of their dedication.

The fans love the show as they are hooked on the love story of Fahmaan and Imlie.

