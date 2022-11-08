Imlie! Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan gets a special surprise on the sets of the show by this special person and it will melt your heart

Fahmaan Khan gets a special surprise on the sets of the show on the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan and the video will melt your heart.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 13:39
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character Aryan in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the iconic pairs of television

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is essaying Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him one of the most talented actors on television.

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him who showed a lot of love and support for the actor.

As we all know that Fahmaan is very popular among the ladies and he has a very huge female fan following who bestow a lot of love and affection on him.


One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other and there is camaraderie and understanding among each other.

Today on the auspicious festival day of Raksha Bandhan Fahmaan Khan gets the best surprise on the sets of the show.
 
Keva Shefali who essays the role of Cheeni in the serial comes as a surprise to the actor and ties him to Rakhi and does all the special rituals with him.

Fahmaan shared the video on his social media and captioned it saying “My Raksha Bandhan surprise. This has got to be the best rakhi in my life. Dimpy ( Fahmaan’s sister) I love you loads and you've got competition and Keva your big gift is pending”


Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves the chemistry and connection between Aryan and Cheeni on the show and the relationship comes out so real because of the bond they share off-screen.
