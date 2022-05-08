Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan is a ladies’ man and this photo from his college days is a proof of it

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character Aryan in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the iconic pairs of television

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is essaying Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him one of the most talented actors on television.

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him who showed a lot of love and support for the actor.

As we all know that Fahmaan is very popular among the ladies and he has a very huge female fan following who bestow a lot of love and affection on him.

But seems like Fahmaan is famous among them since college days and this photo is an example of it.

One of his fan clubs shared his throwback photo with his college pals where he is seen surrounded by females only.

The fan club captioned the picture by saying that imagine in 2012 only he had so many female fans than just imagine in 2022 how many fans would he have.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan has become one of the popular names in the world of television and today he has a massive fan following.

