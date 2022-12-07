Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan talks about his special bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Fahmaan and Sumbul are one of the most loved on-screen couples on television and now in a recent interview Fahmaan spoke about his bond with Sumbul.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 14:27
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

In a recent interview, Fahmaan spoke about the bond he shared with Sumbul where the actor said that “ I and Sumbul share a great bond of friendship and that’s one of the reasons why while shooting the scenes of the show becomes so easy and we do it one take as the understanding as actors are so good that we don’t do re – takes”

Well, there is no doubt that Fahman and Sumbul share great chemistry on-screen and off-screen and hence the fans love watching their romance and call them an iconic couple on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video