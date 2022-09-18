Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Keva Shefali aka Chenni reveals the truth about Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s bond says, “ Sumbul is never in her room, she is always spending time in Fahmaan’s room”

MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The fans loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they have termed them as one of the iconic couples of television.

Soon, the show will be taking a 20-year leap where the story will be carried forward by the kids Cheeni and Imlie and Aryan’s daughter.

As much as the audience loved to see Fahmaan and Sumbul on the show, they also connected with Chenni’s character. They had loved the bond she had shared with Imlie and Aryan.

The little kid entered the show a few months back and since day one she had made a place in the audience’s heart.

In many BTS videos shared by Keva, we did see the wonderful bond she shared with Fahmaan. On Raksha Bandhan day she had also tied Rakhi to him, whereas with Sumbul we have seen all the fun videos that they shot off – sets of the show.

Keva in a recent interview reveals the special connection between Sumbul and Fahmaan when she was asked what kind of bond she had with the actress.

To which the little kid replied saying “Sumbul wasn’t in her room most of the time as she used to spend her time in Fahmaan’s room”

Well, there is no doubt that there have been rumors doing the rounds that both Fahmaan and Sumbul might be in a relationship but there is no confirmation on the same as both the actors have always maintained that they are good friends.

The fans are definitely going to miss Fahmaan and Sumbul in the story post-leap.

