Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally calls Fahmaan Khan her true love

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved couples on television and Sumbul finally called Fahmaan her “True Love*

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:50
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Also Read:Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Now the actress shared a cute picture of her and Fahmaan and finally, she captioned it saying “Ture Lobe” and since then the fans can’t keep calm.

Their fans love to see them together, but these days they are upset as the track shows them separated.

Well, there is no doubt that Imlie and Fahmaan are one of the most loved iconic couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
Also read:Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:50

