Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares who is the Shamsheera on the sets of the show

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show Imlie. The actress has become a household name.

The audience praises her acting chops and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps sharing posts and keeps her fans updated on what she is up to.

Recently she shared a photo to who is the “Shamshera” on the sets of the show.

Chenni is a new character introduced in the show and she is Imlie’s daughter. The two share a great bond on the sets of the show.

The actress shared a photo of the little one and captioned it saying “ Shamsheera fever on the sets and called the little one the Shamsheera of the show”

There is no doubt that the audience would love the bond between Imlie and Cheeni.

