Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the new Naagin of television

Sumbul is one of the most loved actresses on television and the fans love to watch her and she has a massive fan following. Her character Imlie has become a household name.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 13:56
Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the new Naagin of television

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

The audience praises her acting chops and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

(Also read: Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie )

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a reality show where all the actors from the television serials come under the same roof and is seen playing different games and will be having a lot of fun on the sets of the show and the fans love watching them.

In one of the episodes Sumbul was dressed up as a Naagin and the fans have commented that she should be the Naagin of television and she would ace it.

They have commented on her pictures saying “Ekta ma'am, here is your new Naagin, please cast her”

The fans feel that she is a perfect choice to play Naagin and the following season she should be the Naagin of television.

Well, currently Tejasswi is ruling the hearts of the audience by playing the “ Naagin” of television but you never know the next season Sumbul might be cast.

What do you think of Sumbul as the new Naagin of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read - Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie )

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 13:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Have a look at the fitness goals which are given by the actress Aahana Kumra
MUMBAI:Actress Aahana Kumra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Hot and Sexy! Avneet Kaur’s love for black attires will leave you mesmerized
MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur has set a high standard for herself in the industry with her exceptional acting abilities and...
Oops! This is how Kamal R Khan takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot
MUMBAI: Both Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have been making the headlines lately. While Ranbir is in the headlines...
Unbelievable! Rakhi Sawant gets brutally trolled for causing huge traffic jam in Mumbai, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make us laugh with her jokes. However, a video went viral in...
Sexy! The Bull of Dalal Street actress Priyal Gor surely knows to set raise temperature with her hot pictures, have a look
MUMBAI: Actress Priyal Gor has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we...
Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Aryan to stant in supports of Prachi and Ranbir?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
ak
Wow! Have a look at the fitness goals which are given by the actress Aahana Kumra
Latest Video