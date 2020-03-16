Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! This is what Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan were doing offsets when they were caught off guard

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show, Imlie would get pregnant, and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. That’s where their relationship would come to an end.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower a lot of love and support on them.

Now one of the fan clubs shared a few pictures of Sumbul and Aryan off sets where they are seen having ice cream and having a good time.

On the other hand Vaibhavi Kapoor who essays the role of Jyoti in the serial had also shared a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see Aryan and she in the car and they are about to shoot a scene where Aryan is seen driving the car.

Well, there is no doubt that the actors share a great bond with each other and the camaraderie is seen in the videos that are shared off – screen.

Imlie and Aryan are loved by the audiences.

