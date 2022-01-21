Imlie : Lovely! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s heart-touching post for Gashmeer Mahajan as he bids goodbye to the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names. Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Along with the main star cast they have also loved the entry of Fahmaan Khan as Aryan and is beginning to love his chemistry with Imlie.

As we all that Gashmeer aka Aditya is quitting the show and soon Manasvi Vashist will be replacing him as Aditya.

Gashmeer has been associated with the show since the beginning and the fans will be missing him on the show.

In recent times Fahmaan and Gashmeer had shot many scenes together and had created a great bond of friendship.

On the last day of the shoot with Gashmeer, Fahmaan shared a lovely post sharing his experience of working with Gashmeer.

The actor shared some pictures from the sets of the show and captioned it saying “Isme koi udhar nahi Raha Mr AKT. Love you bro. Gashmeer You are a gem of a person”

To which Gashmeer replied back saying “Love you too bro. Had a great time shooting with you, Godspeed”

Well, no doubt that Gashmeer would be missed on the show as he made “Aditya” a household name with his excellent acting chops and has created a huge fan base for himself.

