Imlie : Lovely! Check out the pictures of Aryan and Imlie as they hold their baby for the first time; in these BTS pictures

Soon, the show Imlie will be taking a leap where the audience will be getting to see the baby of the iconic on-screen couple and post the leap the fans are going to miss the love story of Imlie and Aryan.

Sumbul touqeer

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the television screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan, Malini and Imlie, where we have seen how Malini separated Imlie and Aryan and pushed her out of the house, on the other hand, Imlie is pregnant and soon she would be giving birth to Aryan’s child and the show will be going in for a leap where the story will be focused on Cheeni and Imlie’s daughter.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen. 

As we had mentioned earlier, the show will be taking a leap and Fahmaan ( Aryan) wouldn’t be part of the show whereas Sumbul ( Imlie)  will essay the role of Fahmaan and Imlie’s daughter. 

In the episode we did see how Imlie is pregnant and how Cheeni is planning on telling Aryan the truth. She would also be revealing how he was intoxicated and he got intimate with Imlie and thus the childbearing in her womb is his and he shouldn’t be disowning her.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by krupa (@fahmbul_addicted)

 

 

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to itself and now one of the fan clubs shared the BTS pictures from the sets of Imlie, where one can see the glimpse of Aryan and Imlie’s little child and the two are overwhelmed to hold her. 

The Rathore family are happy to welcome the newborn and the smile on Aryan and Imlie’s faces is priceless. 

Well, the storyline of the show will witness the biggest twist, when Aryan will meet with an accident and will lose his life and his character will say goodbye to the show. 

 For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@fahmaanjaan)

 

