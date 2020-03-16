Imlie : Lovely! Check out the special connection that Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have with this person on the set of the show

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved actors on the show and they seem to share a special connection with this special person from the show's sets.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

In the current episode, we saw how Chenni comes into the life of Imlie and Aryan and she is trying to bring them together as they are separated.

Cheeni is Malini’s daughter who Imlie took away before she got separated from Aryan and raised the child as her own baby.

Now the stars on the sets of the show have a lot of fun with the little lad, especially Fahmaan and Sumbul, as they shoot maximum scenes with the child.

We came across a BTS video of Sumbul and Fahmaan having some fun and masti time with the little child and two seem to have a special connection with the little girl and no wonder their bond looks so natural on screen.

Well, there is no doubt that  Chenni is loved by the audience and she would be the one who would bring Imlie and Aryan together.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

