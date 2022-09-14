Imlie : Lovely! Fans share the new look of Imlie post leap in the show

The show will be taking a leap soon and the fans are super excited. One of the fan clubs have shared the new look of Imlie post the leap of the show.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan, Malini and Imlie where we have seen how Malini separated Imlie and Aryan and pushed her out of the house, on the other hand, Imlie is pregnant and soon she would be giving birth to Aryan’s child and the show will be going in for a leap where the story will be focused on Cheeni and Imlie’s daughter.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Post the leap, Aryan would not be seen in the serial and the fans would miss watching their love story.

Sumbul would continue in the show not as Imlie but as Aryan and Imlie’s grown-up daughter.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to the show and now one of the fan clubs shared the new look of Imlie post the show.

In the picture, one can see how different her look is from season 1 and this time, she has got a fierce look.

Well, the fans are excited to see Sumbul post the leap but are disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see Fahmaan in the show.

There is no doubt that with this show Fahmaan has made a name for himself, and he has become a household name.

Are you excited to see Sumbul post the leap?

Do let us know in the comments below.

